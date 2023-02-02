Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In terms of gun violence, 2023 is off to a terrible start. The US has already witnessed more than 50 multiple-victim shootings, including three in one week in California, which has some of country’s strictest gun laws. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After the passage last year of the most significant federal gun-safety legislation in decades, the prospects of further progress in a divided Congress have dimmed. Even so, leaders at all levels have an obligation to do more to prevent needless bloodshed. They can start by strengthening laws to protect those in greatest danger from unsecured firearms: children.

Last year, there were more than 300 unintentional shootings by children under 18, resulting in 144 deaths and 189 injuries. Cumulatively, between 2015 and 2022, there were 2,771 unintentional shootings by minors, killing 1,070 and leaving 1,792 injured.

According to one analysis, some 4.6 million American children live in a household with an unlocked, loaded firearm. Under federal law, licensed gun dealers must include a storage or locking device as part of every handgun sale. But those rules are limited: They don’t require owners to actually use the devices in their homes. Roughly two dozen states have child access prevention (CAP) or safe storage laws, but only a handful require households with children to keep guns in locked storage. Most have no such requirements at all.

More than half of gun owners acknowledge they don’t fully secure their firearms — defined as keeping them locked and stored away, with the ammunition removed. Opponents of safe-storage laws say that they undermine people’s ability to defend themselves, but there’s little evidence that using such devices makes gun owners more susceptible to crime. Failing to properly secure guns in the home, on the other hand, can too easily result in calamity — as was recently the case in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher using a handgun licensed to his mother. (The family says the gun was locked and kept in a bedroom closet.)

Stricter measures are needed to prevent future tragedies. With Republicans in Congress vowing to block gun-safety legislation, states should act on their own. A good model is Massachusetts’s storage law, which requires firearms to be “secured in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock or other safety device.” Penalties for violations range from fines to possible imprisonment.

For its part, President Joe Biden’s administration should work with the private sector and school districts to launch a national public-awareness campaign about the dangers of leaving firearms unsecured around children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission should issue guidelines on the different types of storage and locking devices available. As an added benefit, such measures would help to reduce firearm thefts and gun-related suicides.

Ending the epidemic of violence will require aggressive action to enact more “red-flag” laws to keep guns out of the wrong hands, strengthen the background check system, and address widespread mental-health issues. But even in the absence of sweeping reform, there are modest, common-sense measures that can protect the vulnerable and save lives. Keeping guns securely locked away — where children can’t access them — should be at the top of the list.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

