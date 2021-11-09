The hypersonic glide vehicle tested by China is a new complication. It would, in theory, be able to maneuver around U.S. detection systems and travel to the U.S. over the South Pole, far beyond the reach of Alaska’s ground-based interceptors. The Pentagon has requested $250 million to speed up development of weapons that can shoot down hypersonic missiles. This could cause China to respond by building more of them. And there’s no guarantee that defenses against hypersonic missiles would perform any better than ground-based interceptors have against ICBMs. Congress would be wise to restrain spending on hypersonic missile defense until research affirms its viability.