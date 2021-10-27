Under the existing program, which Congress created in 2007, student-loan borrowers working for the government and in other nonprofit jobs can have their debts canceled if they’ve made monthly payments for at least 10 years. More than 1 million workers are potentially eligible, but their chances of realizing its full benefits are slim. Out of roughly 725,000 applicants since 2017, only 2% have had their loans discharged. Some had made the required number of payments but were nonetheless denied because of administrative errors. Others have been penalized for enrolling in federal loan programs that aren’t covered, or for making payments a few days late.
Earlier this month, the Department of Education took steps to fix the system. Borrowers denied for having the wrong type of loans or because of late payments or other technicalities will now qualify. The government will also allow members of the military, who can suspend their student-loan payments while on active duty, to count those months as credit toward full debt forgiveness. Starting next year, service members and federal employees will be automatically enrolled in PSLF instead of having to apply. Under the new rules, as many as 50,000 public-service workers could receive immediate relief, wiping out $4.5 billion in student-loan debt.
All this will help redeem the PSLF’s original commitment to public-sector workers. The trouble is, that original commitment was not well-judged. The government ought to revisit the basic principles and narrow the scope of the program.
Unlimited student-loan cancellation is meant to spur more college graduates to take public-service jobs. But it also encourages them to enroll in expensive degree programs and reduces pressure on elite institutions to hold down costs. Because it’s open to workers at most nonprofit organizations, PSLF benefits not just teachers, firefighters and members of the military but also employees of universities, foundations, think tanks and advocacy groups — worthy professions, no doubt, but not deserving of additional taxpayer-funded subsidies.
The administration and Congress should work together to make public-service loan forgiveness better targeted and more cost-effective. They should impose a cap on the amount of debt relief provided to each borrower. Loans for most graduate-school degrees should no longer be eligible. And qualifying jobs should be limited to where labor is most in demand — such as teaching, nursing and law enforcement. As an alternative to wiping away student-loan debt after 10 years of employment, the government should consider monthly loan-service payments for workers in high-priority fields. This could ease the overall burden on taxpayers and, for many students, strengthen the incentive to pursue public-service jobs.
Though well-intended, the government’s public-service loan forgiveness program has failed to deliver. A fairer and more efficient system would benefit student-loan borrowers and taxpayers alike.
