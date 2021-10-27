The administration and Congress should work together to make public-service loan forgiveness better targeted and more cost-effective. They should impose a cap on the amount of debt relief provided to each borrower. Loans for most graduate-school degrees should no longer be eligible. And qualifying jobs should be limited to where labor is most in demand — such as teaching, nursing and law enforcement. As an alternative to wiping away student-loan debt after 10 years of employment, the government should consider monthly loan-service payments for workers in high-priority fields. This could ease the overall burden on taxpayers and, for many students, strengthen the incentive to pursue public-service jobs.