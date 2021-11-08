HPV vaccination is a no-brainer, so why are rates so low? Explanations vary. The two- or three-shot dosing may be a deterrent for some parents. Some studies have suggested that because HPV is associated with sexual transmission, doctors and parents are more hesitant to discuss it. There are also the usual concerns about adverse effects and risks. In Britain, kids are generally offered the vaccine at school, which makes it much easier for parents to give consent and not forget to have it done.