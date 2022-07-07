Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After three tumultuous years at No. 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson finally resigned as UK prime minister — forced out by the nth scandal of his career. What does his departure mean for his party, his country and for the wider world?

Shortly after Johnson's resignation speech, Bobby Ghosh spoke with columnists Clive Crook and Adrian Wooldridge in a Twitter Spaces discussion covering his legacy, the race to succeed him and the continuity of his policies.

This is an edited transcript of the conversation.

Bobby Ghosh: What did you make of the speech?

Adrian Wooldridge: What really stuck out was his refusal to apologize, to say that he’s done anything wrong. He still believes that he’s the tribune of the 14 million people who voted for him. It was more about what’s he achieved — how he broke the political mold and stood for an election which he wasn’t expected to win but won handsomely — than about what went wrong.

Perhaps that’s natural, but I think he might have irritated the Conservative Party a little bit, even more than he already has.

Clive Crook: Actually, I thought it was pretty good. The great paradox about Boris is that his very flawed character is part of why he was for a long time a successful politician, why he was so popular — and why he still is somewhat popular with quite a lot of voters. But that same character includes an inattention to detail, a certain recklessness, an appetite for impropriety. It’s part of the thing that makes him in many ways appealing.

I think you saw a little bit of what made him so popular in this speech. There’s something one is reluctantly admiring of in his refusal to back down, his refusal to apologize. It’s a contradictory bundle of traits.

AW: I once wrote a piece saying that he was an alpha-gamma politician: When he’s really good, he’s extremely good; when he’s bad, he’s terrible. It is a very peculiar mixture of qualities and lack of qualities.

BG: He will stay on until the party has picked his successor. What does that involve, and how soon might that happen?

AW: The Conservative Party has a two-part process for electing a successor. The first is that the Conservative MPs have to produce a shortlist of two people. That will take a certain amount of time — it might be done in a couple of weeks, but it’s not easy.

The second part is that the choice has to go to party members in good standing—160.000 to 180,000 people who will vote in their constituencies across the country. You have to send ballots out, to organize the whole thing.

We also have the issue that Parliament is about to go into recess until September. Lots of people are on holidays, this is the height of the summer. So it’s a formidable thing to deal with.

We don’t have a vice president who can take over, as in the US. There is a deputy prime minister, but it’s not a real office.

So there will be an interim in which Boris Johnson will be the acting prime minister, despite the fact that his party has so massively rejected him.

BG: Let’s look back on three tempestuous years of Boris and at No. 10. What is his legacy as prime minister?

CC: You’d have to say getting Brexit done is his main achievement. That’s a mixed legacy. The country is still divided over whether that was a smart move. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that the costs of Brexit are considerable.

But it’s interesting to me that there isn’t any discussion, even among leading Remainers, about putting rejoining the European Union back on the agenda. So Boris’s big achievement can’t be reversed, even though the results aren’t good.

BG: The other big challenge he faced was the coronavirus pandemic. How do you rate his performance through that crisis?

AW: Well, he a almost died of Covid himself. He was slow to react to the pandemic: He thought it was something that could be ignored for a long time. But when he did respond, he did rather well.

Britain was a leader in terms of getting a vaccine made and out into the public. The vaccine rollout was Britain as its best. It made Britain, for a moment, feel very happy about leaving the EU, because the EU was in a mess.

So again, a mixed legacy.

Now everybody’s saying they’re glad to be rid of him, but he was a product of a conflict within the Conservative Party about where Britain should be heading in the future. That conflict has not gone away, and Britain’s failure to make decisions about various important things has not gone away.

He was trying to grapple with twin impulses — one is to go for a smaller state and a more deregulated economy, the other is to go for a bigger state and more emphasis on mitigating the effects of globalization — that will continue to divide the Conservative Party. Just getting rid of him is not going to get rid of the underlying problems, which created such a huge mess.

Hs successors will have to grapple with similar problems.

BG: Would it be too much to suggest that history might be kinder to him than his critics are right now?

AW: Yes, because he opted for Brexit for reasons of personal self-promotion — he thought it was the best chance he had of becoming prime minister — rather than of ideological conviction. History will be cruel to him about that. He was an opportunist Brexiteer who didn’t realize quite what forces Brexit was unleashing, and he was ultimately destroyed by those forces as well as by his own character flaws.

CC: I would add that history might be a little bit puzzled by the manner of his exit. There’s a gigantic disconnect between the gravity of the problems that the country is facing and the crises that brought about Boris’s downfall. These are small scandals when you set them against the scale of the problems the country faces. That’s an oddity historians will grapple with.

AW: The other oddity is that Boris has not changed his character. Everybody knew he had problems with the truth, with seriousness, that he’s always been a rogue. When they appointed him to the job, they knew exactly what they were getting. But it was a sheer repetition of having to go out on the airwaves, day after day, and lie for him that increasingly alienated people around him. They just got sick of having to say things which were obviously not true and being exposed as toadies. This exhaustion weighed very heavily at the end.

BG: I see now that the betting shops have Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid among the favorites to succeed Boris. When we spoke yesterday, both of you seemed to have the opinion that Rishi Sunak would be the ideal replacement.

AW: There will be more. We had two people announce they were running before breakfast this morning: Steve Baker and Suella Braverman. It’ll be a very, very large field. Many of the people running probably wouldn’t even be recognized by their second cousins.

CC: One thing I would emphasize is that the early betting on these races is very, very unreliable. If you look back at previous contests, the initial favorite almost never ended up winning. With such a wide field and no clear leader, it’s just very unpredictable. Anything can happen.

AW: The party is desperately trying to make sure that the two people who go forward to the vote by the membership are not complete lunatics or troublemakers. There will be an enormous push to make sure that Liz Truss is not one of the two people: A lot of people would be really frightened of having her because they think she’s a bit too Johnsonian, in that she could easily create many problems for the party.

The members who will vote are not in any way representative of the country. They tend to be very conservative, as you’d expect, but they’re on the right of the party. They’re very white. They tend to be retired, live in comfortable suburban and exurban parts — they are divorced from the real economic hardship that the country is going through. They’re very strong Brexiteers, almost all of them.CC: I think they will likely focus on choosing someone they think can win a general election. That’s where their calculations will be somewhat aligned with calculations of MPs, many of whom have very small majorities and care even more about choosing someone who will help them in the next election.

What will be interesting to see is whether, as the leadership race unfolds, the divisions within the party become more obvious than they were when everyone was preoccupied with the failings of Boris as leader. Now they will be looking at policy positions and trying to decide which policies should be prioritized. That will reveal splits in the party on Brexit, on Thatcherism, on social conservatism versus a libertarian style of conservatism.

All those splits will surface, and it will be interesting to see how far the party can avoid this process collapsing into a fight that ends up making all the candidates weaker in terms of the next election or whether they will be able to sum up a spirit of cooperation.

BG: Let’s talk a little bit about the continuity in policy. One country that will be looking most anxiously at what’s going on in Britain now is Ukraine. Boris Johnson put Britain very much behind Ukraine in the war with Russia. Is it fair to say that that’s not likely to change, whoever succeeds him?

AW: I think that’s absolutely baked in; the Ukrainians need not be worried. There will be a difference of tone and emphasis. If you had Liz Truss as prime minister, it would be a rah-rah support for Ukraine, but it would be quieter with Rishi Sunak. I think the overall strategy will remain to be in lockstep with Europe and the US.

CC: The pro-Ukraine position is baked in partly because it’s popular in the country. But Johnson’s departure might make a difference in the broader context of growing doubts in parts of the European Union about the wisdom of aspects of the policies we’ve been following with respect to Ukraine.

There is a bit of a division in Europe about whether it’s time to start nudging Ukraine to come to terms. There is a bitter quarrel between people who feel all that matters is that Ukraine wins and Russia loses, and those who feel some kind of compromise will have to be struck, not least in Ukraine’s own interest, to stop the killing and destruction — and also to rescue Europe from what looks like being a particularly severe recession.

Boris was strident on, “Ukraine has to win, Russia has to lose.” I think he’s quite likely to be followed by someone who doesn’t take such a strident line and might be more inclined to say, “Well, these measures we’ve taken against Russia, are we sure we are hurting Russia more than we are hurting ourselves?” I could see that discussion beginning.

BG: We began by looking back at Boris’ legacy. Let’s end with what you think he will do next.

AW: I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t write a book, then get onto the lecture circuit and make a lot of money. He’ll be in considerable demand in that capacity. And he’s actually quite a good writer, as we know.

He’s in the middle of a book on Shakespeare. Then, there will be his memoirs. David Cameron wrote his memoirs and they’re unreadable. Boris’s will be very readable and very entertaining.

People are very angry with him at the moment, but he did have a quality of being amusing and a bit different from the regular politicians. And he’ll come back into fashion to some extent.

