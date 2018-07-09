When Paul Volcker, the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, in 2009 proposed banning many forms of short-term trading by federally insured banks to reduce risk to taxpayers and the world economy, he did it in one paragraph. Four years later, regulators issued a final rule, based on Volcker’s proposal, that limited banks’ ability to buy and sell stocks, bonds, currencies and risky derivative instruments for their own accounts. It ran close to 100 pages, with hundreds more in supporting material — and no one was quite sure how it would be enforced. By the time the rule finally took effect in 2015, it had become a lesson in how complicated simplifying Wall Street can be. Three years later, with a friendlier administration in place, banks cheered as regulators proposed a more flexible version.

Under orders from President Donald Trump to ease banking regulations that grew out of the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed and four other regulatory agencies proposed major Volcker Rule revisions in May 2018. At 373 pages, it wouldn’t simplify the rule so much as clarify where the lines between permitted and banned activities would be drawn. Trading by banks for their own profit — what’s known as proprietary or prop trading — would remain prohibited. But the proposal would make it easier to trade for purposes of market-making — the steady stream of securities that banks buy, sell and hold as middlemen. The amount of trading done to hedge, or to offset risk, could also grow: The new rule would no longer require banks to demonstrate how a trade is reducing a specific risk. Nor would traders have to certify their intent on transactions anymore. And lenders with trading portfolios below $10 billion would receive less scrutiny. All five regulatory agencies must adopt the same proposal for it to become final, which could take until early 2019. European Union lawmakers scrapped plans to enact their own version in October 2017.

After the Great Depression, Congress created federal deposit insurance to prevent runs at commercial banks. In return, the banks had to concentrate on making loans while leaving the fancy stuff to investment banks. That dividing line blurred in the 1990s and was erased entirely in 1999 when Congress repealed the Glass-Steagall Act, the law separating commercial from investment banking.Citigroup and other major banks promptly grew big trading operations. The financial crisis of 2008 had its seeds in bad mortgages, but what brought banks to the brink, Volcker noted when he proposed his idea, wasn’t bad loans but the exotic trades they had made around them. President Barack Obama adopted a variation of the idea after taxpayer-paid bank bailouts, wrapping it in Volcker’s name in the hope that the towering stature of the man who tamed 1970s inflation would lend it greater weight. The idea became law in the Dodd-Frank reforms of 2010, but the rule-writing took another three years due to squabbles over how to separate prop trading from market-making and hedging. Instead of blanket bans, regulators sought to define each situation and carve out a string of exemptions, which is how the rule grew and grew. When the final version called on traders to certify the intent of each transaction, Jamie Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, complained that traders would need a psychologist and a lawyer by their side to make sure they were in compliance.

While trading revenue at U.S. banks declined sharply after the global financial crisis, it has since recovered, disproving the doomsayers who argued the Volcker Rule would cripple banks’ ability to trade. Fed researchers found, however, that the rule resulted in less-liquid markets for some bonds in times of stress. Banks welcomed the proposed revisions because they would end some of the more subjective criteria for determining allowable trades. Critics complained that the changes would make it too easy for banks to conduct prop trading under the guise of hedging and market-making. Kara Stein, a member of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, one of the agencies that enforces the trading restrictions, said the proposal “cleverly and carefully euthanizes the Volcker Rule.”

