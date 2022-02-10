Chief Executive Office Thomas Gottstein called 2022 a transition year: That means costs are going to be worse than expected and revenue probably won’t fully recover. If things are to be any better in 2023, Gottstein is going to have work very hard to keep clients and Credit Suisse’s most important bankers and traders happy.

Story continues below advertisement

The group’s full-year loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs for 2021 was caused by 7.6 billion francs of total costs from the failure of the Archegos family office, a hefty goodwill writeoff and legal settlements. Revenue was much worse than expected, especially in the investment bank, and Credit Suisse had to smooth that out by cutting about one-third from total bonuses.

Advertisement

The fourth quarter disappointed in several ways. Its domestic Swiss bank and its Asian arm both suffered asset outflows, losing 1.8 billion francs and 2.9 billion francs of client money respectively. Asia is a concern because the growing riches of private bank clients there has long been the main promise of Credit Suisse.

The bank’s lost business there contrasts with UBS Group AG’s inflows in the same period. Some of the lost business was Credit Suisse choosing to get rid of clients who pose a risk – it cannot afford anything like the Archegos disaster again. But the bank has undoubtedly lost some business to rivals, too.

Story continues below advertisement

In the investment bank, Credit Suisse’s revenue was worse than U.S. and European peers across the board. Quarterly fees for advising on deals and fundraisings were down 29% year-on-year compared with an average gain of 27% for U.S. rivals plus Deutsche Bank AG and UBS. Equities trading was down 26%, which makes more sense given the bank’s decision to shut its business serving hedge funds.

Advertisement

Another shock came in bond and currency trading, where revenue dropped 38% compared with an average 11% decline for rivals. Some of that was down to uncertainty over interest rates curbing the flow of securitisations. But Gottstein’s broad message that the bank took its eye off the ball during its introspective spell year was part of the problem too.

There were leadership problems: Its bankers didn’t know what they were allowed to do and how much risk they could take. And there was conflict at the top, which is part of the story behind Antonio Horta-Osorio’s departure as chairman. Clarity of leadership from here is paramount.

Story continues below advertisement

Credit Suisse managed to combat the fall in investment bank revenue by cutting pay dramatically, although not entirely by choice. Swiss regulators vetoed some of its intended bonus payments, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Advertisement

Part of the story for 2022 is that costs will be higher as Credit Suisse tries to make good on pay promises to its people. Bankers have got a new three-year strategic plan for extra shares if the business recovers and about half the cost of that will hit this year. Meanwhile, the bank is changing the pace of deferral for bonuses so that its bankers will be able to cash in some awards sooner.

That means this year its bankers will in effect get a chunk of the money they hoped to get for 2021 and will get some of the money that previously they wouldn’t have got until 2023. That’s a neat way of trying to keep them happy as their peers pretty much everywhere else count the big bump in pay they’ve just been handed.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts at Citigroup summed up the whole situation well, saying there was a lack of evidence that Credit Suisse has turned the corner and it was hard to find any positives in the results. The shares were down 5% and now trade at a greater discount than Deutsche Bank to forecast book value.

Advertisement

This is a sorry place to be, especially as so many other European bank stocks finally look worth buying again. Credit Suisse investors are going to need the patience of saints.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Bond Market Can Finally Do Its Job Again: Marcus Ashworth

• Credit Suisse Just Missed a Big Opportunity: Paul J. Davies

• Hedge Funds’ Decent Year Is Still Not Good Enough: Mark Gilbert

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. He previously worked for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion