For anyone living in Europe or Britain, this feels like a morally urgent question. People are watching a horrific humanitarian disaster unfold in real-time on Europe’s doorstep. The United Nations estimate that 4 million Ukrainians would flee their war-torn country now looks woefully understated. By day 17 of Russia’s war against Ukraine, over 2.5 million had.

If there are moments in history that test the values of nations, this is surely one. Would you take in a stranger? Over the past two weeks, Britons watched as Poles, Germans and others answered the question almost before it could be asked. They flooded into train stations and places where Ukrainians arrived, offering support and rooms in their homes. The display of solidarity, sympathy and generosity acted as an antidote to the poison of Putin’s lies, if not an answer yet to his aggression.

Up until now, it’s been impossible for those in Britain to show the same generosity, unless they happen to have a Ukrainian relative and even then there’s a labyrinthine visa process to navigate. The U.K. Home Office issued only 4,000 visas for Ukrainians to join immediate or extended family members in Britain. Germany and other European countries are already numbering their intake in the tens and hundreds of thousands. Even Ireland, with only one-thirteenth the population size of Britain, has already taken at least a quarter more Ukrainian refugees.

Having misjudged the public mood and perhaps the extent of the refugee crisis facing Europe, Boris Johnson’s government is now improving its offering. Last week, the government announced that Ukrainians with passports could apply for a visa without first submitting to biometric tests. Now the government is opening the way for individuals, charities and community organizations to provide housing for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The new plan was announced not by Home Secretary Priti Patel (whose name is now synonymous with the misjudged and poorly executed response to date) but by Michael Gove, the cabinet secretary responsible for Boris Johnson’s “leveling up” plan and also for housing. That’s fitting. Patel’s focus has always been on limiting immigration; but this is the most ambitious refugee program Britain has undertaken since the last world war. Its ostensible goal is to facilitate, not frustrate, Ukrainian migration.

No system will be perfect and there is obviously a need now to balance speed in finding homes with some precautions to ensure the safety and security of both hosts and refugees. But there is much to like in the outlined “Homes for Ukraine” plan. There is no limit on the number of Ukrainians who can be sponsored; and refugees will be allowed to stay for at least three years and have access to public services and the entitlement to work. That’s a big improvement over the status of current asylum-seekers, who are barred from working and many of whom live in squalor while waiting months for a decision.

It’s also a good sign that the government recognizes that the heavy lifting initially will be done by local authorities and households. Local governments will receive 10,500 pounds ($13,657) per refugee going to help meet their needs while individual sponsors will receive a 350-pound tax-free monthly “thank you” stipend from the government.

Under the first phase of the plan, individual sponsors can nominate a named Ukrainian person or family to stay with them rent-free. Those who are sponsored must then fill out a visa application. Applicants and sponsors will undergo vetting and security checks.

Germany has deep experience of this. In 2015-2016, it took in over a million refugees in a crisis triggered by the Syrian civil war. Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel famously declared “wir schaffen das” (“We can do this”). Right now, Britain’s government is making it up as it goes along. The effort will require providing some kind of orientation assistance for new refugees to help manage expectations, facilitating their settlement in homes, enabling participation in society, including work and schools and ensuring ongoing support.

The details, however, are sketchy in places. The government has yet to set out how charities, churches and local community organizations can facilitate connections between sponsors and Ukrainians in need of accommodation. It’s also not clear that visa applications will be streamlined and approval expedited; both are much needed.

The minimum commitment of six to nine-months — which doesn’t exist in Germany or elsewhere — is likely to be a deterrant. Some families have a room free while older kids are at university but may need it back during the summer months. The average size of a U.K. home is only 729 square feet (compared to about 2,400 square feet for the average family home in the U.S.), so while some well-off families will have a luxury coach-house or granny-flat to spare, many will be sharing rather cozier quarters.

Ukraine had the lowest vaccination rate in Europe, with a little over a third of the country having received two shots. The unvaccinated may present a complication for some host families and will need to be a focus of government education and outreach efforts.

With political will and public support, such things are surmountable. The latter is certainly there. Three in four Britons back the idea of giving refuge to those fleeing war, according to an Ipsos immigration attitudes tracker, conducted before Russia launched its invasion. It was a public outcry at the stinginess of the government’s refugee response that resulted in the policy change. Within hours of the government’s website going live, 45,000 people signed up to host refugees.

This will be a much bigger intake of refugees than the kindertransport that saw mainly Jewish children settle with families during World War II. The Home Office at the time, keen to ensure they would eventually return, would not allow adult family members to accompany the children. It was organizations that funded the operation and host families who underpinned it.

This too will be a community-driven effort, but no immigration on this scale can proceed smoothly without the appropriate government support, as Germany learned in 2015. Gove and his team will need to cut through red-tape and continually adapt policies to support what is a war-time effort. The bulk of the effort will fall to local authorities, who run threadbare social services and under-resourced schools. And it will fall to individuals and families, since what is required is often much more than providing a bed.

