Many of these programs sound great, but our resources are finite, and there’s valid questions that should be asked, such as whether we could get more bang for our buck by offering benefits only to people who need them instead of more broadly. Other programs could be structured more effectively to help Americans succeed in the modern economy and escape poverty. For example, the evidence that universal pre-k improves educational or emotional outcomes is mixed — it helps some students more than others and can even leave some children worse off. Community college does not have a great track record when it comes to building skills and making people more employable. The child tax credit goes to families earning nearly twice the median income who don’t need it. The evidence on guaranteed infrastructure jobs is that they keep people from earning more than in the private sector and forgo important skill training. Medicare is already underwater and can’t afford its current obligations, let alone new ones. Adding dental care is expensive and unnecessary.