The treatment post-Soviet nations received at the hands of the West in the last 30 years has been dictated by a deep distrust — of Russia’s military might, which needed to be contained with NATO expansion, of the entire post-Soviet space as a source of unwanted migrants, of post-Soviet businesses as potential corruption exporters and state-subsidy abusers. As a result, of the 15 ex-Soviet nations, only the Baltic states, included in the USSR by force and never quite culturally integrated in it, are firmly in the Western fold. Russia — and in Central Asia, China as well — have kept the others in a twilight zone. Even the freest of them, Ukraine, is in flux, a transitional state that could end up in any geopolitical camp or basket. As such, they are a constant source of instability: Huge, strategically located, resource-rich chunks of territory from which all kinds of threats — economic, military, terrorist — can emanate. Putin, who runs the biggest of them all and has the military power to move borders, is trying to turn this threat potential into a bargaining chip. So far, he’s been successful in getting Western, in particular U.S., leaders to pay attention.