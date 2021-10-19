The upshot is that the conservative justices must, right now, ask themselves what are the odds that court packing would succeed if they overrule Roe. The best answer is that the risk would be higher than at any time in the last 90 years — no matter what the court reform commission report says. If, however, those justices (or at least Kavanaugh, since it only would take his vote alongside Chief Justice Roberts and the three liberals) back away from the brink and keep abortion rights alive, there won’t be court packing for the foreseeable future.