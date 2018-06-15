The World Cup is nearing its climax. Already headed home are the reigning champions Germany and 2010 winner Spain, not to mention Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The tournament has won praise for its last-minute dramas and the closeness of games. That trend is likely to continue as the July 15 final in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium draws nearer. Despite international political tensions, Russia’s enjoying something of a public relations triumph as host cities warmly embrace the hundreds of thousands of foreign fans who’ve thronged the streets in colorful celebrations.

1. What’s left?

Eight teams and eight games. Four of the quarterfinalists (Belgium, Croatia, Sweden and Russia) have never won the tournament, while Brazil’s record five world titles outnumber the other remaining ex-champions (Uruguay, France and England) combined. Uruguay and France get the action under way today in Nizhny Novgorod. Belgium, targeting its second World Cup semifinal appearance, will then attempt to deny the Brazilians a 12th semifinal as they face off in Kazan. Saturday’s games pit 1966 winner England against 1958 finalist Sweden in Samara, then host Russia versus Croatia in Sochi.

2. What do the experts say?

There have been so many surprises at this World Cup that even the most respected viewpoints should be taken with a pinch of Siberian salt. If follow-the-money is your mantra, bookmakers expect the following semifinals: Brazil vs France and England vs Croatia. Oddschecker.com notes that the most popular bet is Sweden to beat England at odds of 4-to-1, meaning a successful $1 bet would yield a $4 profit. Second-most popular is England to win the World Cup at 9-to-2. Some head-to-head pointers for the quarterfinals:

• France vs Uruguay -- France has won just once in their eight previous meetings, with World Cup games ending 0-0 (in 2002 and 2010) and 2-1 to Uruguay in 1966. Uruguay won their last matchup 1-0 in 2013.

• Brazil vs Belgium -- Brazil has won their past four games, including a 2-0 victory en route to the 2002 title.

• England vs Sweden -- two well-matched teams historically, with eight wins to England, seven to Sweden and nine draws, including at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, according to Soccerbase.com.

• Russia vs Croatia -- After a couple of 0-0s, Croatia won their most recent meeting 3-1 in Russia in 2015.

3. Who’s going to win the tournament?

Brazil’s record -- winning one out of every four World Cups -- helps establish the South Americans atop bookmakers’ lists. It’s also got the joint-stingiest defense alongside Uruguay -- both having allowed just one goal at Russia 2018. On the other hand, Brazil has prevailed just once in Europe (in 1958, the first and only non-European winner on European soil). Neymar and his teammates would also have to negotiate tricky opposition -- France or Uruguay -- to reach the final. England, fired by tournament top-scorer Harry Kane, is rated the favorite to win from the other half of the draw, followed by Croatia. While host nations have won six of the 20 World Cups, Russia remains a long shot having vastly exceeded home expectations by getting this far.

4. What’s been different at this World Cup?

Referees making large rectangular shapes with their fingers then reviewing controversial moments of play on a pitch-side TV screen. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, introduced “video assistant referees,” or VAR, to help adjudicate goals, penalty decisions and more. Four reviewers monitor the action from a room in Moscow, and they’ve been busy. The reception for VAR has been largely (if not totally) positive, with most criticism arising not from the actual system but from the referees’ flawed interpretations or failure to deploy VAR. Concern it would slow games down has proven largely unfounded.

5. Anything else different?

The lack of 0-0s -- just one so far, Denmark vs France. Thanks in good measure to VAR, Russia 2018 has been high on penalties awarded (already a record at 28) and low on red cards (four) and offsides. The 10 own-goals at this tournament smashed the record of six at France 1998. Senegal became the first team ever to be eliminated by virtue of having a worse “fair play” record: The African nation had an identical record to Japan, but lost out because it had more yellow cards. The Viking clap of Iceland supporters resonated around the stadiums during their first World Cup appearance, while Panamanian fans wildly celebrated their team’s first World Cup goal in a 6-1 thrashing by England as if they’d won the game. Another novelty: England finally won a World Cup penalty shootout.

6. How have the bank boffins and psychic animals fared?

Some forecasters are learning the hard way that the beautiful game can’t simply be reduced to statistics and data modeling. Commerzbank AG and UBS Group AG both concluded Germany was the most likely champion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is still in the running: It chose Brazil to beat England in the final. EA Sports, the official video-game company that correctly predicted the last two winners by simulating the entire tournaments, picked France to secure the title. After the success of Paul the octopus in predicting results in 2010, by pointing a tentacle at one of two food boxes bearing the national flag of each team, Russia promoted a deaf cat called Achilles as its tournament oracle. However, the feline’s psychic powers are limited to games in St. Petersburg and Achilles wrongly predicted that Nigeria would defeat Argentina. Rabio, an octopus that correctly predicted Japan’s first three World Cup results, was killed and sold as seafood before the team’s second-round game: Japan lost that 3-2 to Belgium after leading 2-0.

7. Who’s missing?

There’ll be no English officials on the sidelines after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out the attendance of British politicians and royals, including Prince William, who’s president of the Football Association in England, following the poisoning on British soil of a Russian former spy and his daughter. That’s looking increasingly like a political own goal by May, according to Bloomberg’s Thomas Penny, particularly should the English advance to face Russia in the semfinals. A welcome absentee from the tournament: Russia’s soccer hooligans, known as “ultras.”

8. What’s controversial about Russia hosting?

The 2010 vote by FIFA’s executive committee awarding Russia this year’s tournament is still under criminal investigation by French, Swiss and U.S. prosecutors, with lingering accusations that the vote was rigged. There are still-fresh memories of the doping scandal that unfolded after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and resulted in the Russian team being banned from this year’s winter games. (Vitaly Mutko, the former sports minister who was banned for life from the Olympics, was on the FIFA committee that selected Russia and ran the organizing committee until resigning in December.) Because of Russia’s 2013 law banning public expressions of support for homosexuality, LGBT soccer fans have been warned not to hold hands or otherwise display their affections.

9. What’s in it for Russia?

Putin’s government spent 683 billion rubles ($11 billion) on preparations, much of it on new stadiums and transport infrastructure. Beyond that, the economic impact will be “very limited” because most of the 12 stadiums are in areas -- like Yekaterinburg in the Ural mountains -- that are unlikely to draw tourists over time, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Putin used the Sochi Olympics to bolster his public image, but his approval ratings are so high that the World Cup is unlikely to affect his standing at home. While staging a successful World Cup probably won’t influence his critics overseas, many visiting fans have remarked that Russia’s been much nicer and more welcoming than they expected.

