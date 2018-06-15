The World Cup is nearing its climax. Twenty-eight of the 32 teams have been eliminated, including the favorites Brazil and reigning champions Germany, not to mention Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The tournament has excited fans with the closeness of its games and last-minute dramas -- a trend that continued into the quarterfinals, much to the delight then pain of the host nation Russia. Despite international political tensions, Russia’s enjoying something of a public relations triumph as host cities warmly embrace the hundreds of thousands of foreign fans who’ve thronged the streets in colorful celebrations.

1. What’s left?

Four teams and four games. The action gets under way when France takes on Belgium in St. Petersburg at 9pm local time today. England faces Croatia tomorrow in Moscow at the same time. The losers will meet in the third-place playoff on Saturday (5pm local time), a day before the 64th and final game of the tournament kicks off in Moscow at 6pm local time.

2. What’s unusual about the semifinal lineup?

It’s the first time since the inaugural event in 1930 that the top four hasn’t included at least one of Germany, Brazil or Italy. Two of this year’s semifinalists -- Belgium and Croatia -- have never won a World Cup, while 1998 champion France and 1966 winner England are each seeking a second title. None of the teams is new to this stage of the competition: France is appearing in its sixth World Cup semifinal, England its third, and Belgium and Croatia their second.

3. What’s the outlook?

Bookmakers show France and England as likely finalists, but Belgium’s stunning quarterfinal win over record five-time champion Brazil was another reminder of how soccer -- and this tournament in particular -- doesn’t always follow the script. That was Belgium’s 24th match without defeat, a run stretching back to September 2016. France is unbeaten in nine games, Croatia in six, England in two. Head-to-head records often prove red herrings (Belgium had lost four straight games to Brazil), but here’s the semifinal lowdown:

• Belgium vs France -- Ten wins for Belgium, including a 4-3 win in their last meeting in 2015, nine wins for France, nine draws.

• England vs Croatia -- Four wins for England, two for Croatia and one draw. Their most recent games were 5-1 and 4-1 victories for England in qualifying games for the 2010 World Cup.

4. Who’s going to win the golden boot?

The award for the tournament’s top-scorer looks like a contest between England’s Harry Kane, who leads with six goals, and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, with four goals. France’s Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe have the best chances of snatching the prize with a late charge. They’ve scored three times.

5. What’s been different at this World Cup?

Referees making large rectangular shapes with their fingers then reviewing controversial moments of play on a pitch-side TV screen. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, introduced “video assistant referees,” or VAR, to help adjudicate goals, penalty decisions and more. Four reviewers monitor the action from a room in Moscow, and they’ve been busy. The reception for VAR has been largely (if not totally) positive, with most criticism arising not from the actual system but from the referees’ flawed interpretations or failure to deploy VAR. Concern it would slow games down has proven largely unfounded.

6. Anything else different?

The lack of 0-0s -- just one so far, Denmark vs France. Thanks in good measure to VAR, Russia 2018 has been high on penalties awarded (a record 28) and low on red cards (four) and offsides. The 11 own-goals smashed the record of six at France 1998. Senegal became the first team ever to be eliminated by virtue of having a worse “fair play” record, losing out to Japan because it had collected more yellow cards. There was also the first World Cup airing of the Viking clap of Iceland supporters during their tournament debut, while Panamanian fans wildly celebrated their team’s first ever World Cup goal in a 6-1 thrashing by England as if they’d won the game. Another novelty: England finally won a World Cup penalty shootout at the fourth attempt.

7. Have England supporters recovered?

The shootout victory over Colombia lifted a weight from the shoulders of the country’s long-suffering fans, not to mention the team’s waistcoast-wearing coach, Gareth Southgate. He missed his kick in the 1996 European Championship semifinal defeat to Germany and made a point of focusing his players on the art of the shootout in the tournament buildup. Southgate’s levelheadedness and good-guy demeanor -- he consoled Colombia players after their shootout loss -- has sparked a Twitter trend of #GarethSouthgateWould phrases, such as “give you his portable charger whilst he’s on 1 percent.”

8. How have the bank boffins and psychic animals fared?

Some forecasters are learning the hard way that the beautiful game can’t simply be reduced to statistics and data modeling. Commerzbank AG and UBS Group AG both picked Germany, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. went for Brazil. EA Sports, the official video-game company that correctly predicted the last two winners by simulating the entire tournaments, is still in the running: It forecast France would win. After the success of Paul the octopus in predicting results in 2010, by pointing a tentacle at one of two food boxes bearing the national flag of each team, Russia promoted a deaf cat called Achilles as its tournament oracle. However, the feline’s psychic powers were overshadowed by Rabio, an octopus that correctly predicted Japan’s first three results. Alas, Rabio was killed and sold as seafood before the team’s next game: a 3-2 loss to Belgium after Japan led 2-0. Meantime, Russia’s central bank noted the similarity between an image on its special World Cup banknote and the Russian keeper’s decisive shootout save against Spain. “Forecasting has always been our strong point,” the Bank of Russia said.

9. Who’s missing?

While President Emmanuel Macron will be in the stadium for France’s semifinal, there’ll be no English officials on the sidelines after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out the attendance of British politicians and royals. Her decision followed the poisoning on British soil of a Russian former spy and his daughter and, according to Bloomberg’s Thomas Penny, is looking like a political own goal. On the other hand, the death of a British citizen from the same poison this week would have made May’s attendance controversial. One welcome group of absentees from the tournament: Russia’s soccer hooligans, known as “ultras.”

10. What’s controversial about Russia hosting?

The 2010 vote by FIFA’s executive committee awarding Russia this year’s tournament is still under criminal investigation by French, Swiss and U.S. prosecutors, with lingering accusations that the vote was rigged. There are still-fresh memories of the doping scandal that unfolded after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and resulted in the Russian team being banned from this year’s winter games. (Vitaly Mutko, the former sports minister who was banned for life from the Olympics, was on the FIFA committee that selected Russia and ran the organizing committee until resigning in December.) Because of Russia’s 2013 law banning public expressions of support for homosexuality, LGBT soccer fans have been warned not to hold hands or otherwise display their affections.

11. What’s in it for Russia?

Putin’s government spent 683 billion rubles ($11 billion) on preparations, much of it on new stadiums and transport infrastructure. Beyond that, the economic impact will be “very limited” because most of the 12 stadiums are in areas -- like Yekaterinburg in the Ural mountains -- that are unlikely to draw tourists over time, Moody’s Investors Service said before the tournament. Putin used the Sochi Olympics to bolster his public image, but his approval ratings are so high that the World Cup is unlikely to affect his standing at home. While staging a successful tournament probably won’t influence his critics overseas, many visiting fans have remarked that Russia’s been much nicer and more welcoming than they expected.

• Pick the World Cup winner With Bloomberg.

• A BBC guide to teams and key players.

• How the British protest fizzled.

• The maverick World Cup city.

• FIFA schedule for the knockout stage.

• Human Rights Watch’s guide.

• A QuickTake on World Cup corruption.

• Author-journalist Ken Bensinger asks: Did Russia steal the World Cup?

--With assistance from Stephanie Baker and Jake Rudnitsky.

To contact the reporters on this story: Grant Clark in Singapore at gclark@bloomberg.net;Tony Halpin in Moscow at thalpin5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Leah Harrison Singer at lharrison@bloomberg.net, Laurence Arnold, Tony Halpin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.