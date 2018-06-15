The exit of current champion Germany at the soccer World Cup’s group stage for the first time in 80 years is the biggest shock of the tournament hosted by Russia that’s been full of drama and passion so far. With 16 of the 32 national teams eliminated at the monthlong soccerfest’s halfway point, the world’s most-watched sports event is in the knockout phase in the battle to reach the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on July 15. Despite international political tensions, Russia’s enjoying a public relations triumph as host cities have warmly embraced hundreds of thousands of foreign fans who’ve thronged the streets in colorful celebrations.

1. What’s different at this World Cup?

Referees making large rectangular shapes with their fingers before reviewing controversial moments of play on a pitchside TV screen has already become a dramatic feature of some games. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, introduced “video assistant referees” to help officials adjudicate goals, offenses leading to goals (including offsides), penalty decisions, incidents that would warrant a direct red card and cases of mistaken identity. Four reviewers monitor the action from a room in Moscow.

2. What else is new?

Panama and Iceland (population 334,000) made their first World Cup appearances and fans from both countries left their mark on the tournament. The Viking clap of Iceland supporters resonated around the stadiums during their games, while Panamanian fans wildly celebrated their first World Cup goal in the 6-1 thrashing by England as if they’d won the match.

3. Why are British officials boycotting the event?

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out the attendance of British politicians and royals, including Prince William who’s president of the Football Association in England, following the poisoning on British soil of a Russian former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter. Despite international ill-feeling toward President Vladimir Putin, the British boycott didn’t catch on. While German Chancellor Angela Merkel no longer has a reason to attend the World Cup, French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated he’ll travel to Russia if the national team advances far enough.

4. What’s controversial about Russia hosting?

The 2010 vote by FIFA’s executive committee awarding Russia this year’s tournament is still under criminal investigation by French, Swiss and U.S. prosecutors, with lingering accusations that the vote was rigged. There are still-fresh memories of the doping scandal that unfolded after the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and resulted in the Russian team being banned from this year’s winter games. (Vitaly Mutko, the former sports minister who was banned for life from the Olympics, was on the FIFA committee that selected Russia and ran the organizing committee until resigning in December.) Because of Russia’s 2013 law banning public expressions of support for homosexuality, LGBT soccer fans have been warned not to hold hands or otherwise display their affections. And there’s the risk of trouble from Russia’s extremist soccer fans, known as “ultras,” even though the authorities have come down hard and barred more than 450 troublemakers. In March, FIFA fined Russian authorities after fans directed monkey chants at black French players in St. Petersburg. So far, however, the mood at games and on the streets has been positive.

5. What’s in it for Russia?

Putin’s government spent 683 billion rubles ($11 billion) on preparations, much of it on new stadiums and transport infrastructure. Beyond that, the economic impact will be “very limited” because most of the 12 stadiums are in areas -- like Yekaterinburg in the Ural mountains -- that are unlikely to draw tourists over time, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Putin used the Sochi Olympics to bolster his public image, but his approval ratings are so high that the World Cup is unlikely to affect his standing at home. While staging a successful World Cup is unlikely to influence his critics overseas, many visiting fans have remarked that Russia’s been much nicer and more welcoming than they expected.

6. Who’s favored to win?

Many pre-tournament pundits had Germany as favorites, which only goes to show the potential for surprises at this World Cup. Brazil’s record five world titles -- a success rate of one win every four tournaments -- helps place the South Americans atop most bookmakers’ odds lists. But Brazil has prevailed just once in Europe (in 1958, the first and only non-European winner on European soil) and failed spectacularly on home soil four years ago with a 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany. Bookmakers rate 2010 champion Spain as the next favorite, followed now by Belgium and England. Host nations have won six of the 20 World Cups, and while Russia exceeded home fans’ expectations by reaching the knockout stage, the team’s a long-odds bet to progress further.

7. What do the bank boffins and psychic animals think?

This World Cup is proving unsettling for some forecasters, who are learning the hard way that the beautiful game can’t simply be reduced to statistics and data modeling. Commerzbank AG and UBS Group AG both concluded Germany was the most likely champion, followed by Brazil and Spain. EA Sports, the official video-game company that correctly predicted the last two winners by simulating the entire tournaments, judged that France would defeat Germany in the final. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has chosen Brazil for the second straight tournament. After the success of Paul the octopus in predicting results in 2010, by pointing a tentacle at one of two food boxes bearing the national flag of each team, Russia is promoting a deaf cat called Achilles as its tournament oracle, though the feline’s psychic powers are limited to games in St. Petersburg and wrongly predicted that Nigeria would defeat Argentina. Germany’s departure keeps up a so-called “winner’s curse,” which has seen four of the past five defending champions eliminated in the first round.

8. How many fans will attend?

Roughly 2.5 million tickets have been sold, more than half snapped up by non-Russians. The largest contingent may well be from a nation that will not be competing, with 30,000 fans from the U.S. expected to attend. The good news for many: The ruble has gotten markedly cheaper this year, falling about 6 percent against the British pound and 10 percent against the Colombian peso.

