This is hard for a highly regulated and rigid entity such as a bank. Operational structures are difficult to re-engineer. Corporate cultures tend to be resistant to change. Skill in sales or lending are not the same ones needed to run a digital centric firm. Australia’s Commonwealth Bank was still using magnetic tape to store key customer data as late as 2016. The data in these ancient systems is not particularly “rich” and requires significant wrangling to integrate into something useful. This is even more problematic when the bank is a product of numerous mergers and different legacy standards need to be navigated. All adding to time, cost and a reduction in value.