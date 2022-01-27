Drugs are commercially successful if pharma companies can make enough money on them to recoup their development. But the cost of developing an antibiotic has been estimated at around $1.5 billion, while average revenue is estimated at around $46 million a year. (By one estimate cited in Nature, a new antibiotic needs to make at least $300 million a year to keep going). Indeed, the net present value of a new arthritis drug is estimated at $1 billion at discovery, while a new antibiotic can often deliver negative value to the developer or a modest value of up to $37 million, according to one study.