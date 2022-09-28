Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Airline alliances and code-sharing agreements — which allow travelers to book tickets with access to more destinations and airport lounges of members worldwide — have been around since the beginning of commercial aviation. Customers like these partnerships or they wouldn’t have lasted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Department of Justice, in an antitrust trial that began Tuesday, is seeking to undo one of these partnerships, the Northeast Alliance between American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. It allows the carriers to coordinate flights and share revenue at the four main airports in Boston and the New York area. The government contends the arrangement is essentially a merger and will drive up fares. (The case also has implications for JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc., which faces its own antitrust review.)

There is little evidence that the alliance is hurting competition and driving up fares, and in fact it may be strengthening options in the Northeast. The case is largely a distraction, and the government should be focused instead on actual consolidation that hurts consumers, like the Spirit Airlines deal.

Airline alliances work because carriers save money by sharing facilities such as ticket counters or maintenance. Flyers benefit from easier ticketing and the ability to earn miles with one airline’s loyalty program even when another carrier operates the flight.

These arrangements started as early as the 1930s and mostly involved two airlines sharing flights. That changed in 1997 when United Airlines Holding Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG and three others teamed up to form Star Alliance. Two years later, American Airlines, British Airways and three other airlines created Oneworld. Not wanting to be left out, Delta Air Lines Inc. cobbled together SkyTeam in 2000 with Air France-KLM and other partners.

The three big alliances now have just fewer than 60 members with varying degrees of cooperation. Other direct alliances and code-sharing agreements abound among the world’s air carriers. In other words, airlines have been tangled together for decades even though they are owned and operated separately.

JetBlue doesn’t belong to one of the three big alliances, so in early 2021 it started operating the Northeast Alliance, or NEA, with American, which provides JetBlue’s customers with more destinations from the four participating airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. JetBlue expects to leverage American’s network to capture more business passengers and bolster revenue from its Mint premium travel product, which trumpets lie-flat seats and suites.

For American, it fills a gap where its network lags behind the main competitors, United and Delta. In the New York area, which includes Newark, American carried just shy of 10 million domestic passengers in the 12 months ended in June, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Delta flew more than 18 million people, and United had 15 million. JetBlue flew 13.7 million domestic passengers.

“If you say no to it, you basically hand the keys over to Delta and United,” said Conor Cunningham, an analyst with Melius Research. “From a competitive standpoint, it is better for consumers to have a stronger third competitor” in the Northeast region. That balance would change, though, if JetBlue is allowed to acquire Spirit, he said.

The NEA already has some competitive safeguards. It has to report operating details to the Department of Transportation, and if the two airlines don’t meet escalating targets that culminate in a 15% increase of seat capacity by 2025 at JFK and LaGuardia, the two airlines will have to give up take-off and landing slots at these two key airports.

Already as part of approving the NEA deal, the Transportation Department forced the two airlines to give up a combined seven slot pairs at JFK and six pairs at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. That’s no small concession. Reagan National, along with the two New York City airports, are the only three where the Federal Aviation Administration controls the slots because the airports are deemed capacity constrained.

This isn’t the first domestic alliance that American has formed to plug a hole in its network. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline struck a similar deal, minus the revenue sharing, with Alaska Air Group Inc. in February 2020. That deal gives American access to Alaska’s Seattle hub and a jumping off point to and from Asia. Alaska also joined American’s Oneworld alliance.

Don’t be surprised if JetBlue ends up on American’s Oneworld team at some point. The move would line up with JetBlue’s eagerness to expand international flights. The Long Island City, New York-based airline last year expanded a partnership with Qatar Airways, which is a member of Oneworld, and will terminate in October a code-sharing agreement with Emirates Airlines, which just agreed to an alliance with United.

The point is alliances aren’t eliminating competition, and they bring some benefits to passengers. The government should certainly block an American-JetBlue merger, but that’s not on the table. It should scrutinize consolidation that pushes up fares or reduces flight options for passengers. The Justice Department is pursuing the wrong JetBlue deal.

