1. What does ‘equivalence’ mean?

Generally speaking, it’s Nation A accepting that Nation B’s rules are as strict as its own and letting Nation B’s companies do some business on its territory. For the EU, the European Commission determines whether a non-member’s rules and oversight of specific businesses are “equivalent.”

2. What’s the worry about equivalence?

Beside the criticism that it’s a byzantine, patchwork system, the main concern is that the commission can unilaterally withdraw equivalence, and at short notice. Even if equivalence is recognized, U.K.-based banks won’t be able to take for granted carrying out business with European clients. The British have pressed for a longer notice period for withdrawal.

3. Is that the only concern?

More broadly, EU politicians are under no obligation to maintain close ties with the U.K.’s finance industry. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has declared “all will change” in the City of London’s relationship with the EU. And as separate negotiations begin over a free trade agreement between the two sides, financial companies worry that equivalence decisions will get sucked into wider political battles.

4. Has that happened before?

Ask Switzerland. The commission refused to extend equivalence covering market access to the nation’s stock exchange when talks about a broad agreement covering the Swiss relationship with the EU didn’t advance to the bloc’s liking. Swiss shares were barred from trading on EU exchanges.

5. Does the U.K. really want equivalence?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid caused alarm among some financial companies when in January he made a general pledge that the U.K. would seek to diverge from EU rules. On the other hand, the U.K. also said Jan. 27 its priority was to seek equivalence across “all the circa 40 regimes which exist in EU legislation.” Both the EU and U.K. declared they will try to finish assessing each others’ frameworks by the end of June.

6. Is there much wiggle room?

Britain argues that it should get continued access to financial markets from the outset since it’s so closely integrated with the EU as a decades-long member. The U.K. also wants flexibility in how financial firms are policed, arguing for “outcomes-based” equivalence whereby the aims of regulations are aligned even if the wording doesn’t precisely tally. The commission, however, says decisions on market access won’t be subject to negotiations and that it will protect its own interests.

7. So it’s an uphill struggle for the U.K.?

Probably. Since the 2016 Brexit referendum, policy makers in Brussels have been tightening the rules. For example, the EU now has greater powers to inspect and scrutinize derivatives clearinghouses, addressing the fact that British firms handle the bulk of euro-denominated contracts. The commission has also indicated the U.K. can expect a rigorous assessment of its regulations and close monitoring once equivalence has been granted, to make sure that frameworks don’t drift apart.

8. Which equivalence decisions matter most?

The fixed-income and equities trading and banking business rules are high priority, as are cross-border investment services. A key question will be whether the EU uses an untried means of dealing with several key areas: The revised EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, allows for equivalence for services such as portfolio management, investment advice, underwriting and trade-execution. Since MiFID II began in 2018, no country has won this kind of equivalence.

9. What isn’t covered by equivalence?

Core banking activities such as deposit-taking, investment services to retail clients and syndicated and other cross-border lending services. If U.K.-based banks want to continue those lines of business, they’ll most likely need to do so out of offices in the EU -- hence the recent shift of some operations to Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin and other cities. So far though, banks have migrated few executives and little trading business.

10. How many jobs are at stake?

Initial projections of a banking exodus from London -- some numbering hundreds of thousands of jobs -- proved overstated at worst and premature at best, due to the political limbo that ended with the U.K.’s decisive general election in December. Wall Street banks are among financial groups that are pressing the British to secure equivalence or see jobs shift to Europe. JPMorgan Chase & Co. in January unveiled new office space in Paris to house as many as 450 employees.

