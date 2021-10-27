Under the state of emergency, county employees were required to be vaccinated with at least one shot by the end of August, or face discipline. Unvaccinated workers also were required to be tested weekly for COVID-19, but they will no longer have to do that.
Orange County employees still will be required to wear masks indoors until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moves the county’s risk threat from substantial to moderate. But individual private employers will be able to decide what safety precautions they want to take, Demings said.
“That is a business decision they are going to have to make,” Demings said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has threatened municipalities and businesses with fines for mandating vaccines.
___
