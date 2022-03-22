Theranos, once valued at $9 billion, collapsed in 2018 after news reporting and federal investigations discovered that the company’s claims about its supposedly disruptive blood-testing technologies weren’t true. In January, founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors. The charges against Balwani, who is also her former romantic partner, are similar. “The Dropout” has a point of view: Both Holmes and Balwani are liars and, on top of that, Balwani is an intimidating bully.

Last Tuesday, a large chunk of the court session focused on asking potential jurors about “The Dropout.” One said he’d “accidentally” seen the show because his girlfriend was watching. Another told the court that after viewing two episodes, she didn’t think she could be unbiased. That both were dismissed from the panel isn’t surprising.

Yet many judges might have seated the jurors nevertheless.

Although streaming is a recent phenomenon, the issue of jurors’ exposure to media that might influence their thinking isn’t. I refer here not simply to whether jurors have seen news reports. In one much-discussed murder case, during deliberations over whether to recommend capital punishment, a juror who supported execution suggested that those who were wavering watch “American Me,” a 1993 film in which a gangster sentenced to prison is able to continue to give orders from the inside. The waverers watched the movie and changed their minds, but the courts found no ground to overturn the sentence.

Another example: Some jurors in a 1984 products liability lawsuit against a manufacturer of airplanes watched a “60 Minutes” episode “criticizing the safety record of light aircraft” like the one involved in the case. The court refused to overturn a verdict for the plaintiffs, because the jurors had not intentionally sought the broadcast. The court also concluded that any potential prejudice would be small, since the episode discussed the possibility of pilot error as well as manufacturing defects.

True, the Balwani case is different in that it involves a television program that holds a clear position on the defendant’s guilt. But even this road is one that the judicial system has trod before.

In a California courtroom in 2009, a drug dealer named Jesse James Hollywood stood trial for the kidnapping and murder of Nicholas Markowitz nine years earlier. Hollywood (that’s his real name) had been involved in a dispute with Nicholas’s half-brother. As the dispute escalated, Hollywood wound up holding Nicholas hostage and eventually ordering his execution.

The kicker is that by the time Hollywood’s trial began — the delay occurred because he’d fled the country — the film “Alpha Dog,” based on the underlying events and featuring A-listers Bruce Willis, Sharon Stone and Justin Timberlake, had already been released. In the movie, the drug dealer is named Johnny Truelove, described by New York Times reviewer Manohla Dargis as a “dimwitted mastermind” and a “pint-size nihilist.” The name of the character might have been different, but Hollywood’s lawyers were plainly worried: Prior to trial, they tried and failed to obtain an injunction preventing the film’s release.(1)

“Alpha Dog” wasn’t exactly a box office smash, but several potential jurors turned out to have seen it. The trial judge suggested excusing them. Hollywood’s counsel rejected the idea, explaining that even someone who’d viewed “horrific media or the press or a motion picture” could “have the intellect, the integrity and the ability to still be a fair juror.” In the end, the jury included four members who’d watched the film.(2)

After being convicted and exhausting his appeals, Hollywood filed a federal habeas corpus petition, alleging among other things that the failure of his lawyer to strike jurors who’d seen “Alpha Dog” proved ineffective assistance of counsel. The court disagreed, concluding that seating the jurors was a reasonable defense strategy. The court added that in any case Hollywood hadn’t provided sufficient evidence of bias, given that those who had seen the film swore that they could nevertheless weigh the evidence fairly.

The notion that a juror can still be fair after seeing a film in which a character based on the defendant is a swaggering sociopath might sound peculiar. But courts tend to give considerable weight to jurors’ affirmations that they’re able to reach unbiased verdicts, leaving it to the defense to show otherwise — or to use valuable peremptory challenges to keep them off the jury.

Social science long ago established the influence of pretrial publicity on verdicts, and the difficulty that well-meaning jurors have at estimating their own ability to overcome it. So one needn’t be remotely in Balwani’s camp to recognize that, with today’s competition to get dramatizations of the latest scandals onto streaming platforms, the problem is going to get worse.

(1) His lawyers also tried, and failed, to disqualify the prosecutor on the ground that he’d cooperated with the filmmakers. The court found that the prosecutor’s motive had not been to gain compensation, now or in the future; instead, he’d cooperated in the hope that the movie’s release might help in tracking down Hollywood, who at that time had not been found.

(2) One alternate juror had also seen the film, and another had heard of it.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of law at Yale University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. His novels include “The Emperor of Ocean Park,” and his latest nonfiction book is “Invisible: The Forgotten Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”

