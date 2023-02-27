Theravance Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $872.1 million, or $11.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.3 million.
