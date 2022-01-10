Kevin Erdmann — the author of a new book about housing, “Building from the Ground Up,” and a colleague of Beckworth and Sumner at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center — has more recently challenged the claim that the U.S. built too many houses back then. He points out that spending on housing didn’t grow any faster than spending on other consumption goods during the boom (or the preceding decades). The notion that the price increases of 2000-2007 were unsustainable, he points out, also doesn’t match the experience of other countries. The U.K. had a larger increase, a shorter and less severe decline, and a stronger rebound.