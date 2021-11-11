Unfortunately, such oversupply doesn’t afford much opportunity for these companies to divert capacity at their multi-billion dollar factories to churn out the semiconductors that remain in shortage. That’s because the $161 billion memory sector — which accounts for 29% of the global chip market — is so specialized that the equipment used to make such chips can’t be readily switched to produce other types, such as processors or sensors. And simply turning off the spigot won’t help much because their major cost is depreciation, which shows up on the earnings statement whether they make a billion chips or just one.