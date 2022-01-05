It is important for the ECB not just to control how much peripheral European countries’ yields gain (as well as their spread above benchmark German bunds) but also to keep that reference lodestar pegged. The 10-year bund yield has been negative for nearly three years but is once again nearing the 0% level. At -0.09%, it is one bad trading session away from turning positive. The knock-on effect would likely be greater for the rest of European government debt. It risks an unravelling of the very expensive and hard work the ECB has done since the euro crisis a decade ago.