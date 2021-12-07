Policy makers should require districts to demonstrate that they’re using these funds to keep schools open. At a minimum, the practice of adding unplanned vacation days should be halted. More support for teachers may be warranted, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of learning. Schools should instead expand professional development and mental-health services for teachers so that more of them remain on the job. They should hire reading and math specialists to supplement classroom teachers. Reforming licensing policies to allow teachers to use their credentials across state lines could help ease any localized staffing strains.