The biggest challenge has been what to do with all that money. It’s going to come in handy now because of the urgent need to hire in a competitive labor market. Employment in state and local governments is down by 800,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels, and openings, which were already at a record heading into the pandemic, have increased by an additional 36%. While evidence is still largely anecdotal, the passing of Labor Day and the beginning of the school year has seemed to make governments more aggressive in recruiting workers. My local school district, for instance, emailed all parents this week saying they need to hire school custodians and are offering signing bonuses of up to $2,000 for workers who come onboard before Nov. 1.