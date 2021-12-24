But there are also new complications for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He began 2021 triumphant from his Brexit deal and confident in the promise of new vaccines. He goes into 2022 a weaker prime minister, having angered many in his party and the public through a series of scandals and misjudgments. He must now recover from a major rebellion among his own MPs, which could prove habit-forming, and a by-election loss in the Conservative stronghold of North Shropshire. Those storm clouds may pass, but he also faces a very different economic climate: Inflation and the rising cost of living will mean more pressure on consumers.