What to Expect in 2023Forecasting is a mug’s game in part because the potential inputs are so numerous that even the most complex models can’t possibly account for the vast range of possibilities. Or, as Ian Wilson, a former executive of General Electric Co., put it, “no amount of sophistication is going to allay the fact that all of your knowledge is about the past and all your decisions are about the future.”

And yet, sometimes we don’t need to look beyond the current weather patterns to see a storm is coming. If the last year taught us anything, it was to take the known risks and double them.

That was true of the geopolitical picture. By last December, over 120,000 Russian troops massed around three sides of Ukraine and intelligence services were warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat wasn’t a bluff. The drums of war were deafening, but few imagined the scale of the carnage that ensued or the impact it would have.

It was also true in the UK economy. By late last year, disruption in global supply chains and a surge in energy prices had already sent inflation on an upward path. Brexit was also becoming real: UK households were already paying £5.8 billion ($7.08 billion) in higher food bills by the end of 2021, according to research by the London School of Economics. In other words, despite Boris Johnson’s boosterish talk, the sounds of an economy screeching to a halt were audible, putting the UK on track to be the slowest-growing advanced nation in 2023.

And it was true for British politics. As last year drew to an end, Boris Johnson’s own future looked shaky, but not terminal. Reports of a booze-filled Downing Street social gatherings, at a time when the rest of the country was house-bound because of Covid, provided a focal point of public anger. Of course, there’s never just one cockroach; those stories kept coming and ultimately Johnson’s poor judgment, chaotic management style and dissembling tried the patience of even his loyal supporters. Meanwhile, two rising stars of the party – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – were sharpening their swords for a leadership race.

Then there was Truss’s brief but tumultuous period as prime minister. The signs from her previous ministerial roles and her campaign — and reports from those who had watched her closely for years — all suggested she was unsuited for the office. Her leadership pledges were the kind of generalizations people only tell a small selectorate, as the 170,000 Tory voters are called, but ditch when in office. So unanimous were the views that I optimistically wondered whether perhaps, like Margaret Thatcher in her day, she might end up surprising us. The surprise was one the Tories will never want to repeat. Some writing really is on the wall.

And yet one risk didn’t materialize. There were many who thought the death of Queen Elizabeth II would leave the monarchy flailing and public support diminished. It’s early days, but that transition speaks to the power of preparation and of institutions that can adapt to the times while remaining rooted in their sense of purpose.

What does any of this tell us about the year to come?

The obvious flashing red lights are in Britain’s health care and its housing sectors, both of which reflect long-standing, worsening problems that portend trouble for the government and prospects for economic growth. The more you hear hardline talk on immigration, the greater the chance these bigger problems aren’t being addressed.

An optimist might say there are also signs of more enlightened thinking. The disruption of the pandemic and the turmoil of that past year has exposed the dangers of complacency and awakened a generational opportunity for a fresh look at everything from Britain’s relationships around the world to its health care model and institutions. The leadership of both major political parties has become more centrist and focused on economic growth, policy delivery and restoring trust in public life. Labour leader Keir Starmer has a plan for the biggest decentralization of power Britain has seen.

It’s easier to tear down than to build up, of course. If we need to double our perception of the risks ahead, we should probably halve the prospect that these opportunities will be seized. That would still be something to celebrate.

