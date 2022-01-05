So far, it still seems unlikely that Schumer can find the votes. West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, who negotiated the Freedom to Vote bill with other Democrats, has been reluctant to support changes to Senate procedures, at least not without bipartisan support that isn’t going to materialize, saying on Tuesday that “anytime there’s a carve-out, you eat the whole turkey.” In other words, that any small change to the filibuster, which kills most legislation that doesn’t have 60 votes, would eventually end it. Congress scholar Sarah Binder responded on Twitter: “Talking turkey about the filibuster! Manchin is right on the mark that it’s a slippery slope towards majority rule with each carve out (or nuclear bomb). But also true that it can take a heck of a long time to finish off the bird!”