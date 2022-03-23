The robbers, wearing hoodies and masks, used sledgehammers to break the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills.

“It sounded like gunshots,” company President Peter Sedghi told NBC4. “I told all my employees to get on the floor. I hit the panic button.”

Sedghi estimated he lost $3 million to $5 million worth of merchandise.

The robbers arrived in a stolen car and abandoned it, leaving in another vehicle. A Beverly Hills police statement said extra security patrols and other measures were immediately taken.

“Chief (Mark) Stainbrook understands the community frustration regarding the crime that happened today,” the statement said.

His Los Angeles counterpart, Chief Michel Moore, said Tuesday that robberies in Los Angeles are up 18% year-to-date compared to 2021.