Jan Schildbach, the Deutsche Bank analyst I referred to at the start, produced a frank and clear-eyed critique of his home market, pointing out that German banks have the worst returns on equity in Europe and the highest costs per euro of revenue. Added to this, the fact that many can’t raise money on capital markets in an emergency means they have weak capital bases and are “a permanent, latent threat to financial stability in Germany,” he wrote in German. He didn’t add that large listed banks, like Deutsche, are so poorly valued in stock markets that they struggle to raise money, too.