Putin as well as his Western adversaries often look back to the Soviet Union in terms of territory, geopolitical rivalries, empire-building, pseudohistorical grudges. The reality distortion field is so strong that some top U.S. officials keep referring to Russia as “the USSR” or “the Red Army,” as if the first Cold War never ended, morphing seamlessly into the second one with the same old players. In that narrow sense, the Soviet Union is, of course, still around — both in Putin’s desire to reunite Russia, Belarus and Ukraine (though emphatically not the Muslim republics of Central Asia, which provide most of Russia’s migrant labor today) and in Western officials’ knee-jerk reactions to Putin’s moves in that direction.That, however, is not the whole story by far — I’d even argue it’s the wrong story, because Putin’s “historic Russia” concept rests on much shakier foundations than the Soviet Union did by the time it ran out of pretty much anything it needed in order to survive. Brezhnev was right — we were a new kind of people.