Consumers are spending record amounts shopping online this holiday season. With budgets strained by rising prices, more are opting to load up their carts now and pay later. Sure, buy-now, pay-later, or BNPL, services appear more consumer-friendly than credit cards: Shoppers can make a partial payment upfront and the rest in four or six interest-free installments, and fees for late payments are typically capped. Those perks have drawn in borrowers with fewer financial resources. On average, BNPL customers have weaker credit scores and lower incomes than consumers using other forms of payment when shopping. Still, as the economy turns and the temptation to postpone paying for things grows, so does the risk of overextending. BNPL is still a niche product comprising about 5% of all e-commerce sales in the US, but purchases using this option jumped 85% over the Black Friday shopping weekend compared to the week before, according to Adobe Analytics. By 2024, Insider Intelligence estimates online shoppers staggering payments will spend more than $1,100 annually per user compared with $958 in 2022. Despite the growth potential, the industry is under pressure. The main players — Affirm Holdings Inc., Afterpay, Klarna Inc., and PayPal Holdings Inc. — have struggled this year as consumers pull back on discretionary spending. At the same time, higher interest rates make it more expensive for BNPL providers to borrow the money they lend to shoppers. That can only mean trouble for their customers as firms either become more selective about who they lend to or, more likely, impose fees or other charges to turn a profit.