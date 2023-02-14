Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US government on Tuesday released its monthly report on consumer prices, which rose in January at the fastest rate in three months. The sense is that such evidence of persistent inflation pressures may prod the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher and keep them there longer than markets expect.

The way Fed policymakers are thinking about inflation is that it all emanates from the labor market, which they describe as too hot for their liking. More specifically, economists at the central bank believe the so-called natural rate of unemployment – the rate at which the economy is neither headed for recession nor overheating - has moved up from 4% to somewhere between 5% and 6%. For the Fed, this is a big problem because the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, the lowest in 53 years.

In reality, the decline in the unemployment rate shouldn’t be a problem for the Fed. Evidence continues to mount suggesting that a low jobless rate has little to do with wage growth and household expectations of future earnings – two primary drivers of inflation. Just this week a monthly survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that consumers’ outlook for inflation fell to the lowest since October 2020!

The Fed is making two mistakes in real time. The first is that policymakers assumed the massive labor market disruption associated with the pandemic would make it difficult for employers to find employees that are good fits for specific roles - and vice versa – when the economy opened. Poor matching typically leads to higher unemployment. What they didn’t, and probably couldn’t, account for was how labor market matching would be affected by the unprecedented surge in household savings.

Now, anecdotal evidence and a report by Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Senior Research Economist Simon Mongey suggest that households used the extraordinary savings buffer to help them find better employment rather than settling for the first job that came along. Mogney estimates that there was essentially no net deterioration in matching efficiency as a result of the pandemic. That would imply the natural rate of unemployment is close to where it was in January 2020, when the US enjoyed a 3.5% unemployment rate.

Mogney’s conclusion is backed up by unit labor costs, which are rising at a slower rate. The government said earlier this month that unit labor costs rose at a 1.1% rate in the fourth quarter, below its long-term average of 1.8%. Year-over-year growth in average hourly earnings likewise continued to decelerate from 5.9% in March 2022 to 4.4% last month. And yet, Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out how the natural rate of unemployment had moved up materially, a view that helps explains why the central bank has been so aggressive in raising rates and expects to keep them elevated for some time.

The second mistake the Fed is making is ignoring what economists call hysteresis. In short, hysteresis suggests that sudden increases in the inflation rate can lower the natural rate of unemployment. The logic here is that when demand is high, employers alter their recruitment and retention practices, and are slow to backtrack. This runs the gamut from investments in sophisticated human resource strategies to something as simple as labor hoarding. Over time, the effects of such changes should weaken as employers continually adjust to changes in both the labor market and the demand for their products. Right now, however, it suggests that 3.4% unemployment is not nearly as tight as it seems.

Again, consider the New York Fed's survey, which showed household expectations of income growth dropped by a record 1.3 percentage points, from 4.6% to 3.3%. Could wages and incomes really be slowing dramatically with unemployment at record lows? The short answer is yes and that means that the Fed needs to be more cautious about continuing to raise rates. The prudent step for the Fed would be to pause its rate-hike cycle until the full-measure of its effect on the labor market can be determined.

