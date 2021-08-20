During this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics, British athlete after British athlete thanked the National Lottery in general and ticket buyers in particular for helping to provide the financial support that made their medal dreams come true. Team GB won 65 medals in Tokyo, including 22 golds, putting it fourth in the table after Japan. That matched the overall tally when the games were held in the U.K. in 2012 and was just two short of the record achieved at the 2016 competition in Rio. Britain punches above its demographic weight on the Olympic stage — and lottery funding plays a significant role in paying for coaches and allowing sportspeople to dedicate themselves to full-time training.