Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The global drive to strip away secrecy around money flows and asset ownership in the cause of fighting financial crime has been gathering momentum for more than a decade. The importance of the task gained added significance this year when Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine brought a focus on the yachts, real estate and other offshore bolt holes for the wealth of sanctioned Russian oligarchs. So it’s an odd time to be throwing sand in the gears of these efforts.

That’s effectively what the Court of Justice of the European Union did last month, in invalidating a 2018 anti-money laundering directive that gave the public access to beneficial ownership registers. The court ruled that the directive was a “disproportionate interference” in rights to privacy and protection of personal data under the EU’s fundamental charter. Member states, which were required to establish central registers showing the ultimate real owners of companies under an earlier anti-money laundering edict, have started curtailing access in response.

The judgment has caused consternation among anti-corruption campaigners, while emboldening opponents of greater transparency. The EU has been a pioneer in pushing for better disclosure on beneficial owners, especially since the Panama Papers in 2016 exposed how wealthy individuals hiding behind webs of shell companies were able to engage in fraud, tax evasion and other illegal activities. Any suggestion that the region is wavering in that commitment has the potential to influence countries beyond its borders.

Advertisement

Switzerland, Australia, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands all have anti-money laundering initiatives in progress that show signs of running into stiffer resistance in the wake of the EU ruling, Maira Martini, who researches corrupt money flows at Transparency International, told me. Thom Townsend, executive director of UK government-funded nonprofit Open Ownership, described the judgment as “manna from heaven” for opponents of greater corporate transparency.

It’s important to note that the CJEU ruling doesn’t restore anonymity to beneficial owners; it simply removes the general public’s right to consult the registers. Journalists, civil society organizations and others who can demonstrate a “legitimate interest” can still obtain information. Isn’t this adequate? Not really.

It’s the practical consequences that should concern us. Consider that under the previous regime, an investigator based anywhere in the world could go online to the corporate registry of any EU country and find out the beneficial owner of a company. Now, the same person faces the prospect of negotiating access to more than two dozen different systems that may have their own idiosyncrasies and interpretations of what constitutes legitimate interest. At the very least, it’s going to slow things down.

Advertisement

What of the privacy argument? The CJEU ruling grew out of two cases filed in Luxembourg. One plaintiff, named as WM, the beneficial owner of a real estate company called Yo, contended that public access to the information in the register would expose him and his family to danger. It’s the same argument that has been used by family offices in the US to push back on plans for greater beneficial ownership disclosure. According to WM, his position required frequent travel “to countries whose political regime is unstable and where there is a high level of crime, which creates a significant risk of his being kidnapped, abducted, subjected to violence or even killed.”

Such things do happen, and so the concerns aren’t trivial. What isn’t being considered here is that starting and operating a company is a choice. Society grants significant benefits to the owner of a limited liability company: among them, tax advantages and protection from being pursued personally for the company’s debts. Transparency of ownership is the quid pro quo. If people want to avoid the public reporting obligations, they don’t have to use corporate structures.

There’s a debate to be had around the extent of data that should be publicly accessible, but identity of ownership should be non-negotiable. To restrict transparency while continuing to enjoy the benefits of corporate ownership looks a lot like having your cake and eating it. The more troubling implication is that restrictions enacted at the behest of law-abiding business people for legitimate reasons are certain to be used by criminal free-riders for more nefarious purposes. The ability to move money and assets anonymously through the financial system consistently encourages corruption and organized crime, while providing legitimate benefits “for which society ultimately pays,” Graham Barrow of The Dark Money Files, a money laundering-focused podcast, noted in a discussion of the CJEU ruling.

Advertisement

What happens now is crucial. Transparency International is lobbying EU lawmakers to set up a single system that would then enable registered users to have open access to corporate registries across the bloc. That would remove some of the frictions thrown up by this ruling which, whatever its strict legal merits, is unfortunate from a moral and practical standpoint.

The amounts at stake are staggering. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimated that in 2009, criminals laundered around $1.6 trillion, or about 2.7 percent of global gross domestic product, of which less than 1% was seized and frozen. Given the corrosive impact on the health of societies, no momentum in the campaign against illicit money flows can afford to be lost. The European Commission needs to respond quickly.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• Clear Up Yacht Ownership and Other Secrets: Paul J. Davies

• You Can’t Just Take a Russian Oligarch’s Townhouse: Chris Hughes

• FTX’s Bahamas Headquarters Was the First Clue: Stephen Mihm

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering finance and politics in Asia. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article