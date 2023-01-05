Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What to Expect in 2023:Today is the first day of the rest of your life, as the cliche has it. In that vein, 2023 will be the first year after the Zeitenwende. That’s Germany’s official Word of the Year for 2022. It means something like “turning point” or “revolution.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used the term in addressing the Bundestag after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine in February.

More than Scholz realized at the time, the word captures not only that particular rupture in European geopolitics but also the beginning of a new era in global history. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union ended the Cold War and prompted a false diagnosis of the “end of history.” Al-Qaeda’s attacks against the US on Sep. 11, 2001, seemed instead to debut a “clash of civilizations.” Putin’s war of aggression supersedes all of these analytical frames.

At one level, Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine throw us back to earlier epochs. Those were the times when empires waged wars of colonization and conquest to grow their spheres of influence. In the 19th century, such constellations led to a prevailing realism in world politics, which regarded a “balance of power” as the only achievable goal.

Advertisement

Similarly, the new realism of the post-Zeitenwende era will revolve around attempts at triangulation among the US, China and Russia, and more complex geometry involving Europe and middle powers such as Turkey, India, Australia and Indonesia.

What’s in effect dead is the idealism that would like to pretend that the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the International Court of Justice and other global institutions can substitute rules and reason for raw power. Moreover, the reality that some of the states involved are democracies while others are autocracies is secondary to the imperative of constant rebalancing.

In this brave new-old world, military power will once again assert its primacy in international affairs, with economic, political and “soft” power lining up as its attendants. This will raise the profile of the martial — such as the US — and lower that of the meek, including the mercantile and post-heroic European Union. This is why EU members like Sweden and Finland will join NATO in 2023. In a world of power balancing and rebalancing, alliances matter more, not less.

Advertisement

It might appear that the existence of nuclear weapons makes the 21st century different from earlier eras of Realpolitik, since their deployment — which Putin keeps threatening — could at any moment overturn the entire gaming table. But nukes only raise the stakes of failure; they don’t change the logic of the system. Not only the US but also China, India and other powers have, in effect, already reined in Putin from posturing as Dr. Strangelove. In this cynical sense, a “new old order” based on the balance of power could yet turn out reassuringly stable.

The main difference between this era of Realpolitik and previous ones — from Thucydides’ to Metternich’s and Bismarck’s — is instead the existence of a new and apocalyptic externality. This is anthropogenic climate change, with all its side effects — from zoonotic pandemics to floods, fires, droughts, famines and the rest.

In an ideal world — that is, in a world governed by political idealism — humanity, facing a common threat, would put aside its internecine struggles and unite against the enemy. Under the banner of the UN or some other international structure, the world would cooperate to stop emitting greenhouse gasses and mitigate the havoc already wrought.

Advertisement

After the Zeitenwende, alas, that idealist world is gone. We’ll be so busy balancing power, we won’t cooperate on much, if anything. As I said, 2023 is the first year of the rest of our lives.

From the year behind us:Don’t Worry About Being Happy: Feeling down? Then ignore the toxic positivity out there and reflect on these ancient insights.

Elon Musk and the Confessions of an Ayn Rand Reader: As boys, we dream of being John Galt or Howard Roark. As men, most of us move on. If we don’t, that’s a problem.

A Decision Tree for Biden If Putin Goes Nuclear: One question is how to retaliate against a Russian nuclear strike. Another is whether to announce it clearly or vaguely, publicly or privately.

Ukraine Takes Us Into a New Heroic Age: Unusual times bring out unusual bravery in many people. These are unusual times.

Advertisement

Putin, His Rat and Six Ways the War in Ukraine Could End: What makes Russia’s aggression so terrifying is that it’s determined solely by the perceived self-interest of one man.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics. A former editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist, he is author of “Hannibal and Me.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article