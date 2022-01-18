The signs of a shift are already here, though they’re incremental for now. The People’s Bank of China cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years before Monday’s first-quarter gross domestic product report. Regulators are encouraging financially stronger developers to take over weaker players, and prodding banks to finance such acquisitions. They have also urged banks to boost real estate lending and eased mortgage rules, while city governments are bringing in their own measures to support demand. If not looking to engineer a revival, authorities are at least intent on halting any downward spiral.