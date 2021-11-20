The new Humm definition of luxury embraces beets, eggplant and a Chinese lettuce called celtuce. As a committed carnivore, I’m probably not in his targeted demographic, but the reviews have been mixed. Krader commends “the precision, nuance, and, especially the labor-intensiveness of the new menu.” Others sniff that Humm’s vegetables are all pretending to be meat or fish and note that none of it is especially innovative. This last is an especially deep diss for a chef with his record of culinary creativity.