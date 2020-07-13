ANOTHER SHOPPING SURGE?
Economists project that U.S. shoppers ramped up their spending at retailers in June for the second month in a row.
Retail sales plunged nationwide in March and April as shutdowns and stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus took effect. But sales surged a record 17.7% in May as states began easing restrictions on businesses. The trend is expected to have helped lift retail sales last month by 5.2%. The Commerce Department issues its latest monthly tally of retail sales Thursday.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Jan. 0.8
Feb. -0.4
March -8.2
April -14.8
May 17.7
June (est.) 5.2
Source: FactSet
IN A BUILDING MOOD
Homebuilders are breaking ground on more new homes after a sharp slowdown in March and April due to the coronavirus shutdowns.
Builders started new homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 in May. Economists predict the trend continued in June, driving new-home groundbreakings to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.18 million. The Commerce Department serves up its June home construction data Friday.
Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:
Jan. 1,617,000
Feb. 1,567,000
March 1,269,000
April 934,000
May 974,000
June (est.) 1,180,000
Source: FactSet
