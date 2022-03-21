HOUSING MARKET BELLWETHER

The Commerce Department issues its February tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday.

Economists forecast that sales accelerated last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 813,000 homes. That would follow January’s pace of 801,000 homes. Demand for newly built homes has been robust, aided by an ultra-low supply of previously occupied homes on the market. But builders have faced higher costs and delays due to persistent supply chain snarls and rising inflation.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Sept. 725,000

Oct. 667,000

Nov. 749,000

Dec. 839,000

Jan. 801,000

Feb. (est.) 813,000

