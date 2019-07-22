In this Thursday, July 18, 2019 photo, people walk by an AT&T retail store in Miami. Shares in AT&T have been mostly flat since April, when the second-largest wireless carrier after Verizon said it had lost almost 630,000 video customers in the first quarter. Analysts expect its profit slipped in the second quarter, even as revenue increased. AT&T reports quarterly results on Wednesday, July 24. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Flat Coke

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola will report that its earnings stagnated in the second quarter while its revenue grew. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate that the Atlanta-based maker of Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid and other beverages made 61 cents per share in the period, the same as a year earlier. Coca-Cola reports quarterly results on Tuesday.

Static on the line

Shares in AT&T have been mostly flat since April, when the second-largest wireless carrier after Verizon said it had lost almost 630,000 video customers in the first quarter. The Dallas-based company also owns HBO and DirectTV. Analysts expect its profit slipped in the second quarter, even as revenue increased. AT&T reports quarterly results on Wednesday.

Strong coffee

Coffee chain Starbucks is expected to report a jump in profit when it reports its third quarter results on Thursday. Wall Street forecasts Starbucks’ profit rose to 72 cents a share in the period, up from 62 cents a year earlier. In April Starbucks raised its full year profit outlook, saying that while the number of transactions stagnated in the second quarter, customers were spending more per order.

