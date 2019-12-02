Construction spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

May -0.7

June -0.9

July 0.5

Aug. -0.3

Sept. 0.5

Oct. (est.) 0.4

Source: FactSet

OUT OF BALANCE

The Commerce Department reports its October tally of the nation’s trade gap Thursday.

The September gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells shrank by 4.7% to $52.5 billion, the lowest level in five months. The trade gap narrowed as imports dropped more sharply than exports and America ran a rare surplus in petroleum.

Trade balance, monthly, billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted:

May -55.9

June -55.5

July -54.0

Aug. -55.0

Sept. -52.5

Oct. (est.) -53.5

Source: FactSet

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. rebounded in November after falling the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 192,500 jobs in November. That would be an increase the 128,000 jobs added in October, when tens of thousands of workers were temporarily counted as unemployed because of the now-settled strike against General Motors.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

June 178,000

July 166,000

Aug. 219,000

Sept. 180,000

Oct. 128,000

Nov. (est.) 192,500

Source: FactSet

