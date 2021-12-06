Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:
May 32.7
June 35.5
July 16.6
Aug. 13.8
Sept. 29.9
Oct. (est.) 25.0
Source: FactSet
HELP STILL WANTED
A new Labor Department survey of job openings should provide insight into the health of the U.S. labor market.
The number of available jobs has been above 10 million since June. The record before the pandemic was 7.5 million. The demand for new hires comes as Americans are increasingly leaving their jobs, in many cases for more money as companies bump up pay to fill vacancies. October’s tally of job openings is due out Wednesday.
JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:
April 9.19
May 9.48
June 10.19
July 11.10
Aug. 10.63
Sept. 10.44
Source: FactSet
IN THE CLUB
Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Costco Wholesale.
Analysts predict the warehouse club operator will report Thursday that its earnings and revenue increased in its fiscal first quarter versus the same period last year. That would echo the company’s results in its last fiscal year, which ended in August. Issaquah, Washington-based Costco has already reported strong annual sales growth for September, October and November.