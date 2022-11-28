This Week: Consumer confidence, consumer spending, jobs data

Economists expect the reading fell in November to 98. That would follow a reading of 102.5 in October. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy. The index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future, has been mostly hovering above 100, despite red hot inflation and sharply higher interest rates.

The personal consumption expenditure price index rose 0.7% in September from a month earlier, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the U.S. are still rising steadily. The report is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as a barometer of inflation, which is the highest in decades. The Fed has been raising interest rates this year in a bid to slow the economy enough to tame inflation.