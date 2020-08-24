Consumer confidence, by month:
March 118.8
April 85.7
May 85.9
June 98.3
July 92.6
Aug. (est.) 93.6
Source: FactSet
ECONOMIC ESTIMATE
The Commerce Department delivers its latest estimate of second-quarter economic growth Thursday.
Last month, the government projected that the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter. Economists expect that the latest estimate will show the same magnitude of collapse in economic growth.
GDP, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by quarter:
Q1 2019: 2.9
Q2 2019: 1.5
Q3 2019: 2.6
Q4 2019: 2.4
Q1 2020: -5.0
Q2 2020 (est.): -32.9
Source: FactSet
IN A SPENDING MOOD?
Americans have spent more freely this summer after a steep pullback in March and April due to the pandemic business shutdowns.
Spending rose 8.5% in May and a solid 5.6% in June as states began allowing some businesses to reopen. Still, a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases may have led to another slowdown in spending. Economists predict that consumer spending rose only 1.5% in July. The Commerce Department issues its monthly tally of consumer spending Friday.
Consumer spending, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Feb. -0.0
March -6.7
April -12.9
May 8.5
June 5.6
July (est.) 1.5
Source: FactSet
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.