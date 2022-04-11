This Week: Consumer prices, Delta results, retail sales

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index over much of the last 12 months. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 7.9% in February from a year earlier, the sharpest rise since 1982. Economists predict inflation accelerated to 8.4% in the 12 months ended in March. The Federal Reserve has signaled it is prepared to raise interest rates several times this year to combat inflation.