This Week: Consumer prices, Delta results, retail sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:
Oct. 6.2
Nov. 6.8
Dec. 7.0
Jan. 7.5
Feb. 7.9
March (est.) 8.4
Source: FactSet
TURBULENT SKIES
Delta Air Lines delivers its first-quarter results Wednesday.
Wall Street predicts the company will turn in a smaller loss for the January-March quarter than a year ago and sharply higher revenue. Investors will be listening for an update on how bookings are faring heading into the summer travel season, and on how much of a toll surging oil prices have had on the company.
LET’S GO SHOPPING
The Commerce Department issues its monthly tally of U.S. retail sales Thursday.
Economists predict sales at restaurants, shops and other retailers rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in March from February. That would match February’s increase. After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February, with higher prices increasingly taking a bigger bite out of their wallets.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Oct. 1.8
Nov. 0.7
Dec. -2.7
Jan. 4.9
Feb. 0.3
March (est.) 0.3
Source: FactSet