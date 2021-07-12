MANUFACTURING BELLWETHER
The Federal Reserve issues its June snapshot of U.S. industrial production Thursday.
Economists project industrial production, which measures output at U.S. factories, utilities and mines, rose 0.6% last month. That would be the fourth straight monthly increase, reflecting a resurgence in American industry as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Industrial production jumped 0.8% in May as factories ramped up production of cars, trucks and auto parts.
Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Jan. 1.1
Feb. -2.9
March 2.6
April 0.1
May 0.8
June (est.) 0.6
Source: FactSet
SHOPPED OUT?
Economists predict that U.S. retail sales fell again last month.
They expect sales dropped 0.6% in June from the previous month. That would follow a 1.3% pullback in May as sales fell at auto dealerships and furniture, electronics and home-improvement stores. Many Americans are spending more on vacations, haircuts and other services instead of retail goods. The Commerce Department serves up its July retail sales figures Friday.
Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:
Jan. 7.6
Feb. -2.9
March 11.3
April 0.9
May -1.3
June (est.) -0.6
Source: FactSet