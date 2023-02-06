This Week: Disney earnings, unemployment, consumer sentiment

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:
Unemployment update
The Labor Department will report weekly unemployment claims on Thursday.
Economists polled by FactSet expect the latest data to show that fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The figure has been falling over the last few weeks and remains low, reinforcing a tight labor market. Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.
Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted. Source: FactSet.
Dec. 23 223,000
Dec. 30 206,000
Jan. 6 206,000
Jan. 13 192,000
Jan. 20 186,000
Jan. 27 183,000
Gauging consumer sentiment
The University of Michigan will release its monthly index for consumer sentiment on Friday.
The data for February provides economists and investors with another gauge on how people feel about spending and the economy amid the squeeze on their wallets from inflation. Economists expect the index to remain high. The index will also provide an update on inflation expectations in the year ahead.
Index of Consumer Sentiment, University of Michigan. Source: FactSet.
September 58.60
October 59.90
November 56.80
December 59.70
January 64.90
February 64.90 Est.